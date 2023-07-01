U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.