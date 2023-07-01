Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,371.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 187,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

