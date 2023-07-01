TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSS Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.75. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.