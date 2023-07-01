Truist Financial Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $170.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $161.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

