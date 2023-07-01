Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.81.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

TFC opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.