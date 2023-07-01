TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.23 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $45.13 million and $4.23 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04182111 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,041,950.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

