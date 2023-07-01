Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,694. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

