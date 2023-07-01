Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004572 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.78 billion and $9.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.80 or 0.99998171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.36722264 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $10,569,089.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.