Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.75 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.75 billion and $10.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,555.67 or 0.99984367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.36722264 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $10,569,089.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

