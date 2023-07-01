Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 5,147 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,465,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,639,344. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

