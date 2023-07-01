Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 264 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,675. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

