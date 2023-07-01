Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,370 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Comcast by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 80,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,271,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

