Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 137 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

