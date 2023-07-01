Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,712,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

