Tompkins Financial Corp Has $937,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 65,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,813,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,095,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

