Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.17 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $538.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.65.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

