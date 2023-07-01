Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.09. 1,069,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.57. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

