Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 1,500 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. 1,652,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

