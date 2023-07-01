Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.2 %

PEG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,895. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

