Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $11,471,429. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

