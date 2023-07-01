Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Articles

