Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCP. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

