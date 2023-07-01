Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $234.75 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $234.75 million and $35.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.18 or 0.99984837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02293044 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $36,087,573.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

