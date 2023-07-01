Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.14 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $237.58 million and $5.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,193,274,885 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

