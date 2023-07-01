Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $521.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.28 and a 200-day moving average of $551.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.