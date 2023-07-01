The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3,073.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,253 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

