The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.85) to GBX 810 ($10.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SGPYY opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.