The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.