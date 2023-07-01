The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 1,640 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $21,467.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,646,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,053.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $10,043.14.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Joint

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in Joint by 337.5% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Joint by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 175.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 185,177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 14,771.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 105,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

