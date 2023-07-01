The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in June

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOKCY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 23,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

(Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.