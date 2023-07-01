The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 230,843 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GUT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.