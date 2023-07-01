The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 over the last 90 days. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

