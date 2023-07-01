The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 20th

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FNLC stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $269.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 in the last 90 days. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Further Reading

