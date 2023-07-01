The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

