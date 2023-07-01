The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.