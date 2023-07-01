Tether Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.87 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,916.90 or 0.06307026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $92.87 million and $3.41 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

