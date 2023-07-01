Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.56). 17,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.79).

Ten Entertainment Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.80 million, a PE ratio of 717.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Ten Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Ten Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,564.10%.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of tenpin bowling centers in the United Kingdom. The company operates bowling sites with various bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft play areas, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.