TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,620,000 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the May 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.24. 1,621,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,261. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 641.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

