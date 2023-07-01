TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.