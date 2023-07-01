TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Denison Mines Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.58. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.04.
About Denison Mines
