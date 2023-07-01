TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.58. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.04.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

