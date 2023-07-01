Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.66

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.66 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 102.78 ($1.31). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 103.35 ($1.31), with a volume of 7,527,315 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 131 ($1.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.96) to GBX 141 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127.33 ($1.62).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.06, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,964.34 ($2,497.57). Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

