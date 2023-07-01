Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 909,800 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $167,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,091.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,058,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,773 shares of company stock worth $1,065,132. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.