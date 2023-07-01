Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Trimmed by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

