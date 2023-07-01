Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Target by 31.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 24.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.90. 7,316,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,699. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

