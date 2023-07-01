T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. 4,841,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

