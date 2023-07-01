T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Hits $13.66 on Top Exchanges

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and $6,235.56 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for about $13.66 or 0.00044702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 13.95577216 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,614.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

