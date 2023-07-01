Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.33

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.33 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 26.11 ($0.33). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,167,193 shares.

Surface Transforms Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.26. The firm has a market cap of £70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surface Transforms news, insider David Bundred sold 58,647 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43), for a total value of £19,939.98 ($25,352.80). Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

