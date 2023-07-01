Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 86,742 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 296.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

