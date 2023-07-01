Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $9.41. Subaru shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 38,939 shares traded.
Subaru Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.62.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
