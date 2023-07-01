Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $9.41. Subaru shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 38,939 shares traded.

Subaru Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Subaru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Subaru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.