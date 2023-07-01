Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of STRM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 207,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.