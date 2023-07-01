Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of STRM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 207,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

